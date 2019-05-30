Elouise Evelyn Webb, age 85, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Ardmore. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Corinth Baptist Church of Ardmore with The Reverend Abraham Walton officiating. Interment to follow in Provence Cemetery, Ardmore.

Elouise was born at Ardmore on May 6, 1934, to Hershel Webb and Margie (Norris) Webb. She attended Douglas High School and began working at a few of the oil companies, one was Phillips Petroleum, in housekeeping. Elouise also worked for families. She cared for and cleaned homes for the Galt, Fore, Clowe, and Thompson families in the area. In her spare time, she loved sewing and gathering her collectibles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sons: Bruce Webb, Henry Webb Sr., Paul Webb and daughter Debra Webb.

Elouise is survived by her three daughters: Barbara Ann Taylor, Drucilla Payton, and Pearlene McCarroll, son, John Webb Wells, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one sister Lorene Means.

Serving as pallbearers will be the family.

Condolences may be left at www.griffinhillcrest.com.