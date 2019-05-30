SHAWNEE – Junior catcher Ramon Enriquez has been named an All-American by the National College Baseball Writers Association. The NCBWA released its 2019 Division II Postseason All-America Team Wednesday, with Enriquez earning Third Team honors.

Enriquez becomes the first Bison player to be named All-America in the program's DII era. OBU successfully completed the transition from the NAIA to NCAA Division II prior to the 2018 season.

A native of San Bruno, California, Enriquez batted .351 on the season, registering 71 RBI, 14 home runs and 17 doubles from the middle of the Bison lineup. He also scored 63 runs and recorded 71 hits while posting an on-base percentage of .449 and a slugging percentage of .644.

Enriquez was one of two Great American Conference players to be named to the NCBWA list, joining Northwestern's Johnuelle Ponce, who earned Honorable Mention honors.

The Bison claimed the program's first GAC Tournament crown in 2019 and earned a second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. Seeded eighth in Central Region I, OBU picked up the first two NCAA tourney wins in program history, advancing to the regional championship series against defending national champion Augustana before falling to the top-ranked Vikings.