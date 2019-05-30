Before heading to the lake be sure to check current conditions and for closures due to flooding:

https://www.travelok.com/state-parks/updates

http://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/old_resvrept.htm

CENTRAL

Arcadia: Lake Arcadia is closed due to flooding.

Draper:May 28. Elevation 6 ft. above normal, water 70 and murky. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on jigs, plastics, spinnerbaits and top water around coves and shorelines. Channel catfish good on cut bait and worms around main lake and points. White bass fair on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits and gay blades along the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Jimmy Scott.

Overholser: May 28. Elevation above normal, water 70 and clearing. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver and worms around main lake and rocks. Striped bass hybrids good on chicken liver, grubs and shrimp around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Thunderbird: May 27. Elevation above normal, water 75 and murky. Channel catfish fair on punch bait and worms below the dam and around the main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: May 26. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Channel and blue catfish good on punch bait and worms around riprap and shorelines. Flathead catfish fair on live bait around shorelines. Best during early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: May 28. Elevation above normal, water 74 and muddy. Channel catfish good on hot dogs, punch bait and worms around shorelines and weed beds. Crappie and white bass slow on jigs and minnows around docks and riprap. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: May 24. Elevation 23 ft. above normal, water 70s and murky. The lake is completely flooded. All areas of the lake are closed including the road on the north end of the dam so there is no access for fishing to Birch Lake so there is no fishing report. Report submitted by Ryan Walker, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: May 28. Elevation above normal, water 72 and murky. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around the crappie dock and Highway 51C bridge. Striped bass hybrids fair on cut bait and minnows around dam, discharge, riprap and spillway. Channel catfish slow on shrimp, stinkbait and worms around shorelines. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: May 28. Elevation above normal, water 75 and muddy. Channel catfish good on punch bait and worms around shorelines and weed beds. Largemouth bass slow on spinnerbaits around weed beds. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: May 25. Elevation 22 ft. above normal, water 60s and muddy. Channel catfish good on shad and worms below the dam and around shorelines. All project areas, campgrounds and boat ramps are closed due to high water. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: May 25. Elevation above normal, water 70s and muddy. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around coves, points, riprap, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie and white bass fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, docks, main lake and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, shad and worms around docks, main lake, points and riprap. Catfish bite doing well with massive channel cats being caught off of worms near the Highway 59 bridge. Suspend the worm about 4-6 feet deep as close to the rocks as possible. Many types of fish still being caught by trolling. Some white bass still being caught at the boat ramp near the gigging flats. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Ft. Gibson: May 25. Elevation 24 ft. above normal and rising. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on live shad and shad below and around the dam. Lake has been closed by the corps. Report submitted by Rick Stafford, Wagoner.

Grand: May 27. Elevation above normal, water 70 and stained. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, main lake and flooded timber and grass. White bass good on jigs and spoons around the main lake and flooded timber and grass. Blue catfish good on shad around flooded timber and grass. The lake is still flooded and full of debris and hazards. Please use extreme caution while boating. Check out the Facebook pages GrandFishingReport.com and Grand River Dam Authority for lake and fishing updates. Report submitted by Marni Loftis, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: May 27. Elevation normal, water 68. Do to the record flooding Greenleaf State Park and Lake are inaccessible to the public. All highways leading to the area are flooded and closed. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: May 25. Elevation above normal, water upper 60s and muddy. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad, shrimp and stinkbait around flats and main lake. White bass fair on crankbait and jigs around creek channels and river channel. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure. The flood water has introduced many hazards into the lake. I urge extreme caution if boating until the water returns to normal levels. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: May 25. Elevation above normal, water 60s and muddy. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on shad and worms below the dam and around shorelines. The lake is 32ft. above normal at the time of the report. All project areas, campgrounds and boat ramps are closed due to high water. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: May 28. Elevation above normal, water low 70s and muddy. The lake has tied the all time record levels in elevation. Record releases are occurring below the dam. Extreme caution should be used if fishing anywhere on the lake. Do not enter any closed off areas. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, shad, stinkbait and worms along flats, shallows and shorelines. Paddlefish snagging slow below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: May 23. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Blue catfish slow on cut bait around the main lake. Keystone is 31’ above normal and still rising. All ramps are closed. Currently the release is 250,000 cfs and flooded below. Predictions are to surpass the record level. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: May 24. Elevation above normal, water 60 and clear. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbait, jerk bait, midges, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and around rocks and tailwater. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: May 27. Elevation above normal, water 68 and muddy. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad around weed beds and flooded fields. All Corp boat ramps and campgrounds are closed due to record flooding. Area below the dam is also closed due to flooding on the Verdigris River. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: May 25. Elevation above normal, water dirty and in the 60s. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, stinkbait and worms around the main lake and flooded vegetation. No boat ramps are open at this time. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: May 27. Elevation above normal, water murky. Saugeye fair on crankbaits around the main lake. Striped bass hybrids slow on live shad around the main lake. White bass fair on jigs around discharge. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: May 25. Elevation above normal, water 70s and stained. Crappie and white bass fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, discharge, docks and points. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around coves, points, riprap, shorelines and tailwater. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, shad and worms around coves, discharge, points and riprap. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Tenkiller: May 22. Elevation rising, water murky upper and clear low. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastics, rogues, small lures and spinnerbaits around riprap, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and flooded shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait and sunfish around shallows, shorelines and limblines. CAUTION: The Lake Tenkiller Corp of Engineers reports that by Memorial Day the lake will be at 19 feet above normal provided that no more rain falls from Wednesday, May 22 until then. All the Corp. boat ramps are closed except for the high water ramp at Snake Creek Marina which has very limited parking. Boaters who do manage to launch should be aware of submerged structures. Report submitted by Brady May, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: May 27. Elevation rising, water 70. Webbers Falls is at record flood levels. Use extreme caution! Dangerous conditions will continue for at least the next seven days. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: May 24. Elevation rising, water clear. Walleye fair on jigs and minnows below the dam. Channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: May 28. Elevation above normal with gates closed, water 65. Walleye fair on worms around the main lake. Catfish good on minnows and stinkbait along the dam and north side. White bass fair on live bait and hard plastic baits. Striped bass hybrids fair around islands on the north side of the lake. Crappie fair on live bait around fish house. Some areas are not accessible due to flooding. Boat ramps are open at this time. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: May 28. Elevation rising, water murky. Crappie and walleye fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around the dam. Report submitted by Mark Reichenberger, game warden stationed in Woodward County.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: May 28. Elevation 2 ft. above normal, and stained. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and soft plastic baits around the main lake. Smallmouth bass slow on spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Crappie fair around docks and brush piles. White bass chasing shad in mid-lake. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Broken Bow: May 24. Elevation above normal, water 69. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rig and plastics around points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, punch bait and worms around channels, creek channels and river mouth. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: May 24. Elevation rising, water 76 and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad around the main lake. Crappie fair on minnows, small lures and tube jigs below the dam and around docks. White and striped bass good on flukes, sassy shad, slabs, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons below the dam. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: May 24. Elevation above normal, water 64 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad and sunfish below the dam and around creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam and around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, live bait, plastics, small lures and worms below the dam and around brush structure, creek channels, docks, main lake, points, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: May 23. Elevation normal, water 71 and murky. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits, plastics and topwater lures around the main lake, points and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits and live shad around coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait around coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: May 24. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Lower Mountain Fork: May 24. Elevation normal. Stocked approximately 2,300 rainbow trout on May 22. Report submitted by April Drake, secretary at the Southeast Region Office.

McGee Creek: May 24. Elevation above normal, water 69. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait, jigs and plastics around brush structure, points, rocks and shorelines. Flathead and channel catfish fair on goldfish and sunfish around creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: May 28. Elevation above normal, water 74 and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, in coves, points, riprap, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: May 24. Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, flukes and grubs around flats and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish good on cut bait and stinkbait around spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: May 25. Elevation rising, water murky. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, shad and stinkbait around channels, creek channels, inlet and river mouth. Flathead catfish good on live bait and live shad around main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: May 22. Elevation above normal, water 72. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastics and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live shad, shad and sunfish around channels, flats, main lake, rocks and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: May 23. Elevation rising, water 72 and muddy. Lake level is very high but fish are still biting. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad and stinkbait below the dam and around creek channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Blue cats are biting cut bait against the shoreline in about 6 ft. of water anglers should target flooded areas where current is present but fish the edge of the current. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure, creek channels and docks. Crappie will be under docks in about 10-15 ft. of water, but also don't be afraid to fish shallow against flooded banks where brush is present, with muddy water use dark colored jigs. Striped bass good on cut bait, live bait and live shad below the dam and around main lake. Striped Bass are biting very well on various methods which include throwing sassy shad on shallow flats, throwing Alabama rigs on wind-blown points and banks. Live bait fishing is the best method using shad, shiners and perch. To catch smaller fish anglers can use cut bait but to target larger striper use whole baits (only 2 striped bass over 20" per angler). Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: May 24. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastics and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs and stinkbait below the dam, and around channels, main lake and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, Game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: May 27. Elevation above normal, water 69 and murky. Walleye, white bass and crappie slow on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and minnows around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: May 26. Elevation rising water 60s and murky. Nine floodgates are open. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam and around the main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft. Cobb: May 26. Elevation rising, water 60s and muddy. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around creek channels and shorelines. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: May 26. Elevation rising, water mid-60s and clear. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, dough bait and shad around main lake and points. 3 floodgates open. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: May 28. Elevation above normal, water 68. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and punch bait around creek channels, flats and rocks. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair on crankbaits on trolling. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: May 27. Elevation above normal, water high 60s and murky. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, minnows, sassy shad and shad around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.