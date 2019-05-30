With all of the recent storms, Boy Scout Park is water logged and, as such, will not be suitable for outdoor activities planned Thursday for Krazy Kids Day, one of the many Avedis Foundation Health Week events.

Krazy Kids Day is a full day of healthy activities for kids of all ages.

The gathering has been rescheduled to Friday, June 14, at Boy Scout Park, 1500 E. Main St.; the time of the event remains 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Shawnee Youth Coalition and several partners, including Boys Scouts, OG&E, Pottawatomie County 4-H, Community Renewal, Shawnee YMCA, Shawnee Police Department and Shawnee Fire Department.

For more information, contact Jon Greenwood at jgreenwood@gatewaytoprevention.org or Taylor Bivings at tbivings@gatewaytoprevention.org.

Other health events include:

• Thursday — Family Water Safety Night is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., will be hosted by Shawnee Splash to share water safety strategies for parents and caregivers and water safety lessons for children. Following the lessons, participants are invited to stay for a free swim. Family Water Safety Night is made possible through Avedis Foundation, American Red Cross, Colin’s Hope Foundation and the City of Shawnee.

• Friday — The Neon Run is a ½ to 1-mile fun walk/run, slated to take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Firelake Ballfields and Pond, at 18160 Rangeline Road. The family-friendly event sponsored by Citizen Potawatomi Nation includes neon glow stations, black lights and free glow gear, while supplies last. Warm-up begins at 7 p.m. The walk begins at 8:30 p.m.

• June 14 — Krazy Kids Day

• June 15 — Kickball at The Y, a free community kickball tournament sponsored by the Shawnee YMCA, was originally planned for this week, but heavy rains and flooding has forced the event into postponement.

Troy and Dollie Smith Family YMCA President/CEO Brandon Bell said recent rains have made the ball fields too saturated to use. A new date has been set for 9 a.m. June 15 at the YMCA Lions Club ball fields, next to the YMCA, 700 W. Saratoga. Participants must be at least 16 years old to enter; teams consist of up to 14 players. To register a team, contact the YMCA at sports@shawneeymca.org.

For more information, visit the website at avedisfoundation.org/contact/health-week or search Avedis Foundation on Facebook and Instagram.

Watch for weather-related updates.