SHAWNEE – The postseason accolades continue rolling in for the Bison baseball team, as three members of the OBU squad were named to the 2019 ABCA/Rawlings Division II All-Region teams announced Wednesday.

Catcher Ramon Enriquez and designated hitter PJ Harris were First Team selections, while outfielder Jake Gozzo was named to the All-Region Second Team.

OBU led all Great American Conference programs with three All-Region selections, and was the only GAC school with multiple First Team honorees.

The teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Division II All-America Committee.

The Bison trio were also honored earlier this week with All-Region honors by the National College Baseball Writers Association.

ABCA/Rawlings All-Region first team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors. The ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. II All-Americans will be announced the evening of Friday, May 31