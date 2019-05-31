See some horses: At the Oklahoma Foundation Quarter Horse Registry’s summer show, families can watch contestants barrel racing, roping, pole bending and more. There will also be a cowboy church and riding-related classes for all levels. Events will be June 1-2 from 8 a.m. to the time classes finish at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, 1700 W. Independence St. Cowboy church will be at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Learn to make summer-inspired snacks: Blue Zones Project and Shawnee Mall will host a healthy cooking demonstration to teach participants how to make quick, easy snacks for summer –– and will offer samples of the food afterwards. The demonstration will be from 3-4 p.m. on June 1 at Center Court at Shawnee Mall, 4901 N. Kickapoo Ave.

Go shopping outdoors: The Shawnee Outdoor Trading Post and Flea Market will offer vendors selling home decor, jewelry, art, tools, farm equipment, boutique clothing and more, as well as food trucks on June 1-2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7109 N. Kickapoo St. The flea market happens on the first and third weekends of each month. Admission is free, and anyone can sign up to be a vendor for $10.