The Avedis Foundation's Health Week has taken hit after hit this week with all of the recent storms — four of its outdoor activities have been forced to set new dates or move inside. This time, the Neon Run, set to happen tonight, is changing venues; it will be held at Shawnee's Municipal Auditorium, at 401 N. Bell Street in Shawnee.

The Neon Run was originally supposed to take place at the FireLake Ballfields and Pond, but for the fourth time this week, rains and flooding have caused plans to change since the CPN grounds are under water.

“We will have plenty of activities to include Glo fun, dancing with our DJ, exercise and more,” a Facebook Post from Avedis reads.

The family-friendly event sponsored by Citizen Potawatomi Nation is from 7:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Miriam Bell said the event will be a glow party with glow sticks, accessories and giveaways.

“Registration starts at 7 p.m. and there are opportunities to have some fun physical activity and get an awesome glow-in-the-dark medal souvenir,” she said.

Other health week events that have been rescheduled include:

• June 14 — Krazy Kids Day is a full day of healthy activities for kids of all ages. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Boy Scout Park, 1500 E. Main St. Krazy Kids Day is sponsored by Shawnee Youth Coalition and several partners, including Boys Scouts, OG&E, Pottawatomie County 4-H, Community Renewal, Shawnee YMCA, Shawnee Police Department and Shawnee Fire Department.

• June 15 — Kickball at The Y, a free community kickball tournament sponsored by the Shawnee YMCA.

Troy and Dollie Smith Family YMCA President/CEO Brandon Bell said recent rains made the ball fields too saturated to use this week. The new date is set for 9 a.m. June 15 at the YMCA Lions Club ball fields, next to the YMCA, 700 W. Saratoga. Participants must be at least 16 years old to enter; teams consist of up to 14 players. To register a team, contact the YMCA at sports@shawneeymca.org.

For more information, visit the website at avedisfoundation.org/contact/health-week or search Avedis Foundation on Facebook and Instagram.

Watch for weather-related updates.