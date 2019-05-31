Eddie Cran Holloway, 58, of Mannsville, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Medical City of Denton, Denton, Texas.

He was born Dec. 19, 1960, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Cran Holloway and Ettie Taylor Holloway. Eddie was raised in Fort Worth where he graduated high school.

He joined the National Guard and served for several years before going to work as a pipe fitter. Eddie installed sprinkler systems and for the past 12 years worked as a carpenter. He met Lucinda Kay Whisenhunt and they have been together for the past 7 years. Eddie was affiliated with the Baptist faith and he enjoyed anything outside, boating, camping, fishing and yard work.

He is survived by wife Cindy Whisenhunt of Mannsville, children Mark Holloway of Ardmore, Crissy Holloway of Keller, Texas, Vivian Hernandez of Ardmore. Five grandchildren. Mother Ettie Taylor of Seguin, Texas. Sisters Loretta Farrell, Fort Worth, Texas, Mary Hughes, Springtown of Texas, Jo Ashfort of Springtown, Texas.

He was preceded in by his father; Cran Holloway and 1 brother.

Service will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Mannsville Cemetery. Sharon Forguson will officiate the service. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.