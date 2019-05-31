SHAWNEE – Oklahoma and Texas Prep All-Stars get a chance to showcase their talents in the Faith 7 Bowl June 8.

The Oklahoma boys own a 37-21 series advantage, with Oklahoma winning the 2018 contest 117-111. Last year, Latta's Trent Smith won Oklahoma team MVP with 26 points in the winning effort. Texas' Jaquarius Harris received the Texas team MVP.

Current Weber State hooper Caleb Nero owns the record for most points scored with 42 in the 2017 game. The Tulsa Memorial product set records for most field goals (16) and most three-pointers (5).

Texas prep star and former NBA G-Leaguer, Willie Warren scored the second most points in game history, dropping 41 in the 2008 contest. Warren was selected in the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft after a two-year career at the University of Oklahoma. Warren played professional basketball overseas from 2013-2018.

In the 1970 game, Dwight Jones set the record for most rebounds with 25. Jones still owns the record for most field goal attempts with 28. Jones graduated from Houston Wheatley and went on play three years at the University of Houston before being drafted ninth overall in the 1973 NBA Draft. Jones played for the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. Jones earned a silver medal as a member of 1972 U.S. National Team.

The 27th pick in the 1992 Draft, Byron Houston hauled in an Oklahoma team record 23 rebounds in the 1988 tilt. Houston graduated from Star Spencer and attended Oklahoma State University before being selected by the Chicago Bulls. Houston played for the Golden State Warriors, Seattle SuperSonics and the Sacramento Kings.

On the girls' side, the series is tied at 1-1.

Oklahoma won the inaugural game 90-87 in overtime. Texas evened the series last year with a 96-94 triumph.

Current Oklahoma State basketball player, Vivian Gray owns the record for most points with a 34 spot in the 2017 contest. Additionally, Gray owns records for most field goals (14), field goal attempts (19), most free throws (6), free throw attempts (9) and most rebounds (13).

Taylor Roberts chipped in an Oklahoma-record 24 points in the inaugural contest. Roberts is currently playing at Tennessee State.

Dale graduate and University of Texas-Arlington athlete Claire Chastain won the 2018 three-point contest.

2019 Oklahoma girls roster: Kamri Heath (Edmond North), Mekayla Furman (PC West), Jacie Evans (Norman North), Lauren Fields (Shawnee), Jaci Littell (Stillwater), Paige Pendley (Elgin), Katelyn Crosthwait (Washington), Keira Neil (Edmond Santa Fe), Gabby Gregory (Tulsa Holland Hall), and Alayzha (Tulsa Union). Coaches: Head Coach, Scott Winfield (Adair) and Assistant Coach, Jeff Zinn (Anadarko).

2019 Oklahoma boys roster: Kalib Boone (Tulsa Memorial), Keylan Boone (Tulsa Memorial), Jacob Germany (Kingston), Kellen Hines (Fort Cobb), Seth Hurd (Tulsa Booker T Washington), Dyson Plumley (El Reno), JD Ray (Midwest City). Shemar Smith (Norman North), Julian Smith (Sapulpa), and Micah Thomas (PC North). Coaches: Head Coach, Jared Reese (Kingfisher) and Assistant Coach, Jeff Tompkins, (Hobart)

The girls’ game will tip-off at 1:30 pm and the boys’ game tips off at 3:30 pm. A 3-point shooting contest will be held during the halftime of the girl’s game and a slam dunk contest will be held during the boy’s halftime. Both games will be played at the Noble Complex on the campus of Oklahoma Baptist University.

MVPs from each state will be honored directly after their respective games. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Faith 7 Activity Center is a not-for-profit organization that was started in 1956 by a small group of parents wanting something better for their children with disabilities. The purpose of Faith 7 is to provide on-the-job training and life skills to the developmentally disabled in the Shawnee area.