ADA – Twelve East Central University accounting students, including a Macomb native, have been awarded scholarships from the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants (OSCPA) Educational Foundation, it was recently announced.

Of the 32 total scholarships handed out statewide, 12 went to ECU students which was 37.5 percent of the total awards and, of the $32,150 handed out statewide, $15,150 went to ECU students. Five of the six named scholarships went to ECU students as well.

Those receiving named scholarships included Yashna Khadgi, of Washington, Oklahoma (Rick Kells Scholarship); Heather Swan, of Allen (Ruthann Fairbairn Scholarship); Jennifer Davis, of Ada (Retha Duggan Scholarship); Chloe Hull, of Moore (Beale Family Scholarship) and Jon Schwake, of Sulphur (Thomas Fund Scholarship).

Also receiving scholarships were: Brandie Horton, of Ada; Cullen Edens, of Ada; Jessica Rue, of Ada; Cejay Bonner, of Lexington; Landon Wheelock, of Davis; Jose Chavez, of Macomb and Rachel Huff, of Sapulpa.

“Taking the initiative to join and be active in professional organizations while still pursuing educational goals signals professionalism and an excitement about entering the accounting profession,” said Dr. Randall Stone, instructor in the ECU Department of Accounting and the Horne and Company Endowed Professor in Accounting.

According to Stone, the Oklahoma Society of CPAs normally offers students membership at a greatly reduced price, but student memberships were generously sponsored by Deloitte for 2018-2019.

The OSCPA offers many benefits to their student members such as “Career Night” events across the state and opportunities to network with other accounting professional education events along with scholarship opportunities generously funded by the OSCPA.