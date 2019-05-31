SHAWNEE – Oklahoma Baptist junior Kim Moosbacher has been named an All-American by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. The ITA announced its 2019 NCAA Division II All-American singles and doubles teams on Thursday.

A native of Cologne, Germany, Moosbacher finished the year as the No. 7 player in the nation in the Oracle/ITA Division II singles rankings. She was named the Great American Conference Women's Player of the Year in addition to first team all-league accolades.

Moosbacher was one of four men's and women's student-athletes from the GAC to earn All-America status.

The criteria for ITA All-America honors include finishing the season in the top 20 of the Oracle/ITA singles rankings and top 10 in the final Oracle/ITA doubles rankings.