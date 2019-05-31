NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8

“GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS” (3D/2D) SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Kyle Chandler and Vera Farmiga. (2:11) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of monster action violence and destruction, and for some language.)

“ROCKETMAN” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: An epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John's breakthrough years. The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John. This inspirational story -- set to Elton John's most beloved songs and performed by star Taron Egerton -- tells the universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in pop culture. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell. (2:01) (Rated R: for language throughout, some drug use and sexual content.)

Disney’s “ALADDIN” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: A street rat frees a genie from a lamp, granting all of his wishes and transforming himself into a charming prince in order to marry a beautiful princess. But soon, an evil sorcerer becomes hell-bent on securing the lamp for his own sinister purposes. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Will smith and Mena Massoud. (2:08) (Rated PG: for some action/peril.)

“BOOKSMART”: Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high school peers. But on the eve of graduation, the best friends suddenly realize that they may have missed out on the special moments of their teenage years. Determined to make up for lost time, the girls decide to cram four years of not-to-be missed fun into one night -- a chaotic adventure that no amount of book smarts could prepare them for. Starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein. (1:42) (Rated R: for strong sexual content and language throughout, drug use and drinking - all involving teens.)

“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM”: In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, skilled assassin John Wick returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin's guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world's most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn. Starring Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry. (2:10) (Rated R: for pervasive strong violence, and some language.)

“POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU”: The world of Pokemon comes to life! The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing; prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokemon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wisecracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City – a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokemon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world – they encounter a diverse cast of Pokemon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokemon universe. Starring Justice Smith and featuring the voice of Ryan Reynolds. (1:44) (Rated PG: for action/peril, some rude and suggestive humor, and thematic elements.)

“THE HUSTLE”: Josephine Chesterfield is a glamorous, seductive Brit with a sprawling home in Beaumont-sur-Mer and a penchant for defrauding gullible wealthy men from all corners of the world. Into her well-ordered, meticulously moneyed world bursts Penny Rust, an Aussie who is as free-form and fun-loving as Josephine is calculated and cunning. Where Penny amasses wads of cash by ripping off her marks in neighborhood bars, Josephine fills her safe with massive diamonds after ensnaring her prey in glitzy casinos. Despite their different methods, both are masters of the art of the fleece so they con the men that have wronged women. The pair of scammers pull out all the stops to swindle a naïve tech billionaire. Starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson. (1:34) (Rated PG-13: on appeal for crude sexual content and language.)

“AVENGERS: ENDGAME”: After the devastating events of “Avengers: Infinity War”, the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe. Starring Robert Downey, Jr. and Brie Larson. (3:01) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language.)





NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES SIX AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“MA”: A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party in the basement of her home. But there are some house rules: One of the kids has to stay sober, don't curse, and never go upstairs. They must also refer to her as Ma. But as Ma's hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma's place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on Earth. Starring Octavia Spencer and Juliette Lewis. (1:39) (Rated R: for violent/disturbing material, language throughout, sexual content, and for teen drug and alcohol use.)

“BRIGHTBURN”: What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? Starring Elizabeth Banks and David Denman. (1:31) (Rated R: for horror violence/bloody images, and language.)

“A DOG’S JOURNEY”: Some friendships transcend lifetimes. In A Dog’s Journey, the sequel to the heartwarming global hit A Dog’s Purpose, beloved dog Bailey finds his new destiny and forms an unbreakable bond that will lead him, and the people he loves, to places they never imagined. Starring Dennis Quaid and featuring the voice of Josh Gad. (1:48) (Rated PG: for thematic content, some peril and rude humor.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE HORNBECK and PENTHOUSE TWIN THEATRE:

“SHAZAM!”: We all have a superhero inside of us -- it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In 14-year-old Billy Batson's case, all he needs to do is shout out one word to transform into the adult superhero Shazam. Still a kid at heart, Shazam revels in the new version of himself by doing what any other teen would do -- have fun while testing out his newfound powers. But he'll need to master them quickly before the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana can get his hands on Shazam's magical abilities. Starring Zachary Levi and Mark Strong. (2:12) (Rated PG-13: for intense sequences of action, language, and suggestive material.)

“MISSING LINK”: Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr Link, who is 8 feet tall and covered in fur, recruits fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, the trio encounters their fair share of peril as they travel to the far reaches of the world. Through it all, they learn that sometimes one can find a family in the places one least expects. Featuring the voices of Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson. (1:34) (Rated PG: for action/peril and some mild rude humor.)

“PET SEMATARY”: Louis Creed, his wife Rachel, and their two children, Gage and Ellie, move to a rural home where they are welcomed and enlightened about the eerie 'Pet Sematary' located nearby. After the tragedy of their cat being killed by a truck, Louis resorts to burying it in the mysterious pet cemetery, which is definitely not as it seems, as it proves to the Creeds that sometimes, dead is better. Starring Jason Clarke and John Lithgow. (1:41) (Rated R: for horror violence, bloody images, and some language.)