Mansuri (not her real name) lives in Bangladesh, and her parents allowed her to marry a Christian. However, they forbid her to become a Christian. How do you forbid the Holy Spirit from performing His job?

One day, at a prayer group cell meeting, Mansuri gave her life to Christ. In time her family of origin discovered her conversion and applied pressure for her to renounce her beliefs.

The community of the village called Mansuri and her husband to a meeting and increased the pressure. The community treated them with contempt, including name-calling and threats of violence. Next, the village built a public toilet just outside Mansuri’s house. The smell constantly drifted into the home.

As persecution soared, Mansuri and her husband moved into her family’s home. In time her husband leads Mansuri’s mother and father to Christ. Now her husband has started a ministry in another location and they live on their own again. Mansuri is leading her own Bible study group for women, with a passion for Jesus.

Mansuri suffered shaming, shunning, threats of violence, verbal abuse, bullying and loss of the extended family. These six forms of persecution are common for women throughout the persecuting world. They spared her the most common abuse of rape so many Christian women experience.

Thank you for your prayers for all women in these abusive nations.

Kim Wenzel is a local Open Doors USA ministry representative who speaks in churches and groups about praying for the persecuted church. For more information, persons interested may contact Wenzel at pastorkimwenzel@gmail.com or 918-919-1490. He pastors Faith Church of Grove on East Highway 10.