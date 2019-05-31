OG&E Spokesperson Kathleen O'Shea said Thursday electric service along U.S. Hwy 177 at the North Canadian River bridge has already been rerouted. Some electric line poles are showing visible damage — some bent, broken or sinking — as excessive flooding continues to saturate the terrain, especially near the river. Some poles are leaning over significantly as the ground — now mud — loosens its grip. If the poles do come down service will not be affected.

Some electric line poles along U.S. Hwy 177 at the North Canadian River bridge are showing visible damage — some bent, broken or sinking — as excessive flooding continues to saturate the terrain, especially near the river. Some poles are leaning over significantly as the ground — now mud — loosens its grip.

OG&E Spokesperson Kathleen O'Shea confirmed the poles are theirs.

She said Thursday electric service along that stretch has already been rerouted, so if the poles do come down service will not be affected.

“We have to wait for the water to go down,” she said. “The area will need to dry out significantly before we can go in and fix the problem.”

O'Shea said there are any variables in play in determining when that will be.

“If we can get a stretch of time with warmer temperatures, sunshine and no rain, that will help the most,” she said.

O'Shea said OG&E has had its hands full troubleshooting many storm-related issues throughout the area — especially eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas in recent days.

Pottawatomie County has reported nearly 10 inches of rain in the past month and flooding from all over the state continues to be a problem in low-lying areas.

Watch for updates.