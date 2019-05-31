Shawnee Volunteers In Police Services (VIPS) is hosting an EZ Child ID Fundraiser on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shawnee Fire Station #1 located at City Hall.

EZ Child ID is used to fingerprint children at events for the parents.

When the child arrives, the parent/guardian will provide information about the child such as date of birth, height, weight, eye and hair color, and address.

The child will then be photographed and fingerprinted. The prints, photo, and information will be printed on a card and given to the parent/guardian who can upload and maintain in the EZ Child phone app. No information is retained by law enforcement.

All proceeds will go towards the EZ Child ID program.

The Shawnee VIPS are currently accepting applications for additional volunteers to help with this program and other events.

Please join them and help support the Shawnee VIPS EZ Child ID program.

Lunch Menu

Combo

#1 PULLED PORK SANDWICH, COLE SLAW, CHIPS and DRINK $7.00

#2 PULLED PORK SANDWICH and DRINK $6.00

#3 PULLED PORK SANDWICH ONLY $5.00

DESSERT

TOM’S HOME MADE CHEESECAKE $3.00