The Maud Alumni's annual banquet will take place at 6 p.m., June 8, at the Maud Community Center.

This year, members of the Class of 1969 will be honored for 50 years since their graduation. At last, three members of that class are expected to attend, but the group is hoping for many more.

Dan's Bar-B-Q will cater the event with meats, sides and salads. Prices are $15 prepaid or $17.50 at the door.

Voluntary dues of $10 for each graduate will be used to pay for mailings, supplies, decorations, postage and other costs.

The Maud Alumni will honor several 2019 graduating Maud seniors with scholarships during the evening, including Hailey Grove, Kenzie Ragan, Rebecca Moutaw and Kaylee Daubert.

After the banquet, The 99 South Band will play for a street dance. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to visit with old friends and listen to music. Everyone is welcome to the dance.

For more information, call Kelley Buchanan at 405-374-2800 or 405-374-2878.