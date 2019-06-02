Name of department: Ochelata Fire Department

Fire chief’s name: Kelly Nissen

Do you have any assistant fire chiefs? If so, what are their names and duties? Lonnie Ingram

Where is/are the fire stations located? The end of town in Ochelata and Gap Road

How many firefighters in the department: 15

How many are paid? How many are volunteers? All volunteers

List the makes/models of firefighting vehicles you have, and describe how they are used? All of them are the same as last year. Added one 2.5 ton grass rig

What types of firefighting equipment do you have? We have trucks for structures, grass fires and medical calls

What types of vehicles or equipment does your department need? We need a new pumper and and a tanker with at least 2,000-gallon tank.

How many calls did your department respond to in 2019? 22