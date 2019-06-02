OKLAHOMA CITY – Career planning and on-the-job training will continue for Oklahoma students with disabilities when school ends, thanks to Transition School to Work.

Students from across the state are signing up for innovative job training programs offered free of charge by Vocational Rehabilitation and Visual services.

VR and VS are divisions of the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.

“We match up students in our Summer Transition Employment Programs – STEP for short – with paid, part-time employment in a career area they’re interested in,” Transition Coordinator Renee Sansom said. “Then our instructors and VR and VS counselors boost their confidence and develop the personal skills like problem-solving and teamwork that employers value most.”

STEP was previously known as iJobs.

“Students selected for our Working on the Wichita Mountains or WOW camp are paid to work at the wildlife refuge where they camp out, cook some of their meals and make new friends,” Sansom said. “Meanwhile, they are developing work skills and job experience that will look great on their resumes.”

The Transition program’s three-day STEM camps in Lawton, OKC, Owasso, Tushka and Tulsa are currently full. These camps feature interdisciplinary curriculum that boosts science, technology, engineering and mathematics knowledge.

For more information about the summer training programs, contact VR and VS staff as soon as possible.

Summer Transition Employment Program (STEP)

Brandi Hurley 580-233-0244 bhurley@okdrs.gov

Bonnie Allen (Edmond) 405-657-1802 ballen@okdrs.gov

Terrisha Osborn (Norman) 405-329-6096 tosborn@okdrs.gov

Ester Watkins (Owasso) 918-581-2337 ewatkins@okdrs.gov

Working on the Wichita Mountains (WOW)

Brandi Hurley 580-233-0244 bhurley@okdrs.gov

Tabitha Pogi 580-585-4201 tpogi@okdrs.gov

The Transition School-to-Work Program provides career planning and employment services to help eligible students with disabilities prepare for careers and independent life after high school. Services may include career counseling, vocational evaluation, work adjustment training, on-the-job training, work study, and job development and placement.