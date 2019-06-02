Downtown Pentecostal Holiness Church invites all ladies to a special Women’s Retreat with Evangelist Renee’ Moore at 9:30 a.m. June 30.

Reneé Moore has served as a full-time evangelist for more than 20 years. Traveling 45-plus weeks a year, she ministers to various congregations, denominations, and groups of people across the United States and overseas.

At the age of 3, Reneé suffered a traumatic brain injury, resulting in a near death experience. She was healed 17 years later from debilitating seizures, a miracle verified by doctors, and reported by the Pentecostal Evangel.

Healing Touch Ministries was birthed as a result of the victories and adversities Reneé has experienced in her own life, and is a ministry God is using to bring physical, emotional, and spiritual healing to hurting people from all walks of life.

Born and raised in an Assemblies of God pastor’s home, Reneé has experienced the fires of Pentecost, both past and present. Throughout her ministry, she has seen authentic miracles of healing and hundreds baptized in the Holy Spirit.

Reneé preaches the Word of God with a depth of anointing that is both compassionate and uncompromising, stirring the hearts of believers and bringing them into a fresh encounter with God.

As a true revivalist, Reneé ministers under a strong, prophetic mantle, delivering a very accurate, fresh, “right now” word to the body of Christ.

Reneé makes her home in Muskogee, Oklahoma. She is credentialed with the Assemblies of God and is founder and president of Healing Touch Ministries, Inc, a ministry committed to “Touching the World One Heart at a Time” with the Gospel of Jesus Christ.