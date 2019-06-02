According to Monday's Shawnee City Commission agenda, a presentation will be offered and possible action taken to adopt a Shawnee Safe Routes to School Master Plan.

When Shawnee City Commissioners meet Monday, several items will be up for their consideration.

The commission is slated to acknowledge the hiring of Rodney Foster as the new Shawnee Fire Chief.

Commissioners will consider approval of some rezone requests for the following properties: the northeast corner of North Union Avenue and East 45th Street from A-1 (Rural Agricultural) to C-3 (Highway Commercial) for commercial development; east of North Union Avenue, north of East 45th Street, and west of North Harrison Avenue from A-1 (Rural Agricultural) to C-3 (Highway Commercial) for commercial development; and east of North Union Avenue, north of East 45th Street, and west of A.T.&S.F. Railroad from C-3 (Highway Commercial) to R-1 (Single-Family Residential) for a single-family development.

As per tradition, commissioners are poised to cancel the July 1 meeting.

On the Municipal Authority agenda, commissioners could decide whether to authorize staff to approve a quote from Tyler Technologies in assisting with a mass meter swap for the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project. According to the agenda, staff recommends approval at a cost of no more than $2 per meter. The current quote is $26,000 approximated using 13,000 meters, the agenda reads.

The board may approve a contract with Haze and Russell Consultants for project management services relating to the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project.

Commissioners may consider an agreement between Shawnee Municipal Authority (SMA), Pottawatomie County Development Authority (PCDA) and Tecumseh Utility Authority (TUA) regarding a North Deer Creek Watershed/Wes Watkins Reservoir Operation and Maintenance Agreement.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.