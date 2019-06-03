Spaghetti Eddie sounds off with summer concerts

The stars will be out this June at the McLoud Public Library, which hosts a morning of terrific tunes courtesy of Spaghetti Eddie: Kindie Rock Stars, in a free concert offered at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at the McLoud American Legion Hall, across the street East of the library. It’s part of the library’s Summer Learning Program schedule of events.

Spaghetti Eddie is made up of the duo of Brendan Parker and Erick Alexander. They have released five kindie rock albums chock-full of family-friendly music, and they’ll perform many of those songs during their June library appearances.

Find out more about the band online at www.thespaghettieddie.com.

Registration for the concert is not required.

The theme for this year’s Summer Learning Program in PLS libraries is “A Universe of Stories,” with programs taking on space themes, science and technology focuses and more.

Sponsors for this year’s Summer Learning Program are the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, Friends of the Library groups, Hitachi Computer Products of America (Inc.), Institute of Museums and Library Services, Oklahoma College Savings Plan, Pioneer Library System, Pioneer Library System Foundation, Sonic, Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Oklahoman Newspapers in Education.

Find out more about any of the library’s services by going online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org or through the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available for iPhone and Apple users at the App Store or for Android users via Google Play.

Launch into Writing at workshop

Would-be authors, those interested in improving their writing and anyone just wanting to leave the room feeling smarter are invited to the McLoud Public Library’s “Launch Into Writing: Mini-Writing Workshop,” scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13, in the Milburn Room of the library.

The workshop is for ages 18 and up and will be led by published author Sonia Gensler. It goes into various aspects of the writing process, including tips for writing and research, insights into how the industry works and suggestions that could benefit writers of any experience level.

Gensler is the award-winning author of “Ghostlight,” “The Dark Between” and “The Revenant.” She is a former high school English teach who now is a full-time author and has made multiple past appearances in library presentations.

Space is limited, so registration in advance is required to attend.

