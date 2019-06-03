Dr. Don Clark, OBU Music Professor Emeritus, received a 50-year award for his membership and service in the Oklahoma Music Teachers Association. The award was given at the OMTA State Conference held at the University of Central Oklahoma on May 31, 2019. Clark was an active participant in OMTA events as a student at OBU, and has been an active member in the organization while teaching at OBU and at St. Gregorys University. He has entered many high school students in Achievement Auditions and Senior Contests, and college students in the Collegiate Competitions. Many of his Senior and Collegiate contestants have won monetary awards and have been featured in recitals at state OMTA Conferences. Clark is also a member of the National Association of Teachers of Singing, and adjudicates for OSSAA music contests.

During the Korean War Clark was a member of a USAF Band, serving as an instrumentalist, vocal soloist, drum major and glee club director. Afterward he attended college at OBU, where he received a Bachelor of Music degree, then was a music professor and Music Dept. Chair at Welch College in Nashville, Tennessee, where he earned a Master of Music degree at Vanderbilt University. After his return to OBU to teach he earned a Doctor of Musical Arts Degree from the University of Oklahoma. Since 1995 he has been on the Artist/Faculty of the summer music festival - Sessione Senese per Music e l’Arte in Siena, Italy for 15 years - teaching master classes and performing in many cities in Italy and Switzerland. He has performed roles in approximately 40 operas, oratorios and cantatas. He has served as Minister of Music in numerous churches.