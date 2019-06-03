Mike Pence planning visit to flood-damaged Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit homes damaged by flooding in Oklahoma as residents and volunteers work toward recovery.

Pence tweeted Monday that he and his wife, Karen Pence, will travel Tuesday to Tulsa. Pence said he will offer federal assistance to those who have been impacted by flooding that has waterlogged homes along the swollen Arkansas River. Damage has extended from the Tulsa area downstream into Arkansas.

The river is slowly cresting, though more rain is forecast this week. Additional rain is not expected to raise water levels higher than where they crested. Major flooding is expected to subside within a few weeks.

President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in Oklahoma on Saturday. Officials say six people died from severe weather this spring.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke toured flood-damaged homes Sunday.

•••

Supreme Court rejects death row inmate's last appeal

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected the last appeal of a man who was sentenced to death in the killing of four people at an Oklahoma City trailer park 14 years ago.

The Oklahoman reports that Gilbert Ray Postelle and 20 other men will be eligible for an execution date once the state resumes executions.

Postelle was one of four men charged with conspiracy and first-degree murder in the killings at an Oklahoma City trailer park in 2005. Postelle was 22 when he was convicted in 2008, and he was the only one sentenced to death.

Prosecutors say the four believed one of the victims had severely injured Postelle's father in a motorcycle accident, and they went to the trailer park seeking revenge.

•••

Chickasaw Nation's governor to seek 9th term, run with son

ADA, Okla. (AP) — The Chickasaw Nation's longtime governor has filed for a ninth consecutive term as the tribe's leader and his son is joining him on the ticket.

Gov. Bill Anoatubby announced Monday that he'd filed for re-election to a four-year term and that his son, Chris Anoatubby, will run as his lieutenant governor. The three-day filing period continues until Wednesday for candidates running for governor, lieutenant governor, four legislative seats and a position on the tribe's Supreme Court.

The 74-year-old Anoatubby has long been the face of the Ada-based tribe, having served as governor since 1987 and overseen a period of tremendous growth and diversification for the tribe.

The nonpartisan election is set for July 30, with a run-off set for Aug. 27, if necessary.