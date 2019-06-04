A Lincoln County mother who remains jailed in connection with the 2018 death of her 4-month-old son entered a not guilty plea during court proceedings Tuesday.

Amber Ford, 28, was charged in April 2018, with charges alleging her child suffered many injuries, including a subdural hematoma, or injuries to his brain, along with soft tissue injuries on his neck, as well as multiple rib fractures. He was pronounced dead at the hospital in Cushing.

Ford's case has been set for a disposition docket in September and a jury trial date of Oct. 21 is now listed in the case.