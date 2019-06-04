A Wellston man charged in the death of his girlfriend's toddler has entered a not guilty plea in his case.

Khristian T. Martzall, 28, entered the plea Tuesday and is now scheduled for a disposition docket court appearance in September and has a scheduled jury trial in October.

Two-year-old Braxton A. Danker of Wellston died May 13, 2018 from a subdural hematoma due to a beating, with cause of death listed as homicide, according to the medical examiner’s report.

The toddler’s mother, Judith C. Danker, 19, and Martzall, her reported boyfriend, were both initially charged in May 2018 with murder in the first-degree, child abuse.

Danker previously entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge involving child abuse. She waived a pre-sentence investigation and was sentenced to 25 years with the Department of Corrections; she must serve 85 percent of that time, court records show.