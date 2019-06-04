Gilbert Jackson, Jr., of Madill, was born on April 30, 1953, in Houston, Texas, to Gilbert and Jewel (Wilson) Jackson. He passed away on May 26, 2019 in Madill at the age of 66. Gilbert worked as a nurse’s aide and served in the US Army.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Jewel Jackson.

He is survived by his daughters, Terra, Misty, Jackie, Turischevia and Monique; sons, VaLente and Gilbert, Jr.; cousins, Larry King, Teresa Gates and Randy Gates; a very special friend, Patricia Fields; along with numerous grandchildren and many dear and loved friends.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at The Hill in Madill.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brown’s Funeral Service, Madill, OK.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownsfuneralservice.com.