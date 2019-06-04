Janice Evelyn (Marshall) Hughes, 85, of Seminole, passed away from this life on June 2, 2019, at Seminole Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Janice Evelyn (Marshall) Hughes, 85, of Seminole, passed away from this life on June 2, 2019, at Seminole Care and Rehabilitation Center.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.

Services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, June 6, at Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel in Seminole. Burial immediately after service at Little Cemetery in Little. Mark Marshall (nephew) will officiate the service.

Full obituary information is pending with Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.