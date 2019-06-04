Oklahoma Baptist University graduates Bradley Hetherington and Julie Welch presented a check for $5,000 to the Shawnee High School and Middle School choir programs and directors Justin and Melissa Lee at the monthly Shawnee Board of Education meeting Monday night.

Funds for the donation came from the proceeds of a benefit concert the alumnus and musicians held about a year ago.

"We did it because we love music...," Hetherington said. "It's for our community and to show OBU cares."

Both Hetherington and Welch graduated from OBU a year ago and will attend graduate school.

In addition, members of the SHS choirs sang at Carnegie Hall in New York City May 27 under the direction of John Rutter.

According to Board Member April Stobbe, who attended the concert, the students worked hard and gave a wonderful performance.

"They spent three days in long rehearsals and worked really hard," Stobbe said.

Before the check presentation and office reports, during the opportunity for public comment, a nutrition worker for SPS made a statement regarding her contract renewal. She told told the board she felt she was wrongfully terminated.

It was a brief meeting Monday night as the Board approved all agenda items including funding, out of state trip requests, contract renewals and other standard items.

The Board went into a short executive session to discuss matters on property, confidential student education records, hiring an other employment items.

Various personal were hired for the 2019-2020 school year and the Board approved all but two student transfer requests.

There was no new business.