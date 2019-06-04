A Meeker man was injured late Monday night in an accident on Kings Road at Wolverine Road in Pottawatomie County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that accident occurred about 10:03 p.m.

Cody Lewis, 31, Meeker, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Troopers said he traveling north on Kings Road approaching a T-intersection at Wolverine Road when he failed to negotiate the turn at the intersection, causing the cycle to leave the roadway and strike an embankment. The cycle rolled one-half time before coming to rest in a creek bed on its top, the patrol said.

He was transported by REACT EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in critical condition with head, internal trunk, arm, and leg injuries, the OHP report shows.

Cause of the accident on the trooper's report was listed as unsafe speed, while the driver's condition at the time that accident is still under investigation. The OHP said Lewis was not wearing a helmet.

Trooper Post from the Lincoln/Pottawatomie Counties Detachment of Troop A worked the scene with assistance from Shawnee firefighters and REACT EMS.