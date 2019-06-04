McLoud Public Schools was approved to go out on bids for a new PA system for the high school gym and football field during the Pottawatomie County Board of County Commissioners meeting Monday.

In addition, Shawnee Public Schools was granted permission to utilize a portion of its sales tax money to pay a yearly lease payment to Vision Bank.

Commissioners also approves the purchase of a 2019 Ford Crew Cab 4WD vehicle for $73,726 for REACT EMS.

No action was taken regarding a tort claim from Gregory Carpenter.

County commissioners also opened and approved six-month materials bid and awarded six-month hauling and miscellaneous service bids.

The commissioners also approved going out for for annual sealed bid on fire equipment for the Fiscal Year 2019-2020.

No action was taken on the presentation of the safety policy for cameras at the courthouse but Commissioners will discuss it at their next meeting.

Contracts were approved at the meeting including the Reimbursement Resolution for the Election Board, the agreement of ACCO-SIF and Commissioners and a utility permit for DCP Operation Company.

Commissioners also approved the surplus of a 1999 Chevy pickup 4x4 1500 for District 2.

In addition, the Commissioners listened to the presentation from the Court Clerk on an amendment to the budget for the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 for five more deputies and the commissioners will discuss it at the next meeting.

Other standard agenda items including Appropriations, Transfer of Funds, payroll, minuets from a special meeting on May 28 and other items were also approved.