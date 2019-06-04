In 2016 Shawnee Public Schools passed a $32 million bond issue and since then have made several improvements to schools throughout the district.

According to SPS Public Information Officer, Cherity Pennington, since 2016 these projects have been completed: secure entrances at Shawnee Middle School, Horace Mann, Sequoyah, Will Rogers and Jefferson, safe rooms/classrooms at Horace Mann and Jefferson, new classrooms at Sequoyah, a new parking lot at Shawnee High School, new science and special needs classrooms at SHS, ADA seating on the home side at the SHS Football Stadium and land purchased for the new elementary school.

The new elementary school is expected to be finished at some point in the 2021-2022 or later.

The district is currently working on the Stucker Facility and the addition of safe rooms at SHS.

Pennington said there are several projects remaining but construction for those is scheduled to begin during 2019-2020.

The remaining projects include security vestibules on the East and West side, SHS counseling area relocation, enhancements to the SHS library media center, cafeteria/dining area, band and choir rooms and the tennis facility, updates to the baseball field concession and restrooms and new SHS softball dugouts.

Construction for safe rooms and additional classrooms at Will Rogers will begin later than 2020, Pennington said.