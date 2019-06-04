Since Tecumseh Public Schools passed their $12.4 million bond issue in Fall 2016 several changes have been made to the district including the addition of the Early Childhood Education Center and improvements to the band rooms, vocal music rooms and security.

Now three years later, TPS Superintendent Tom Wilsie said, the district has only a few more projects left that are currently being worked on or will begin this summer.

For example Wilsie said at this point in time, construction workers are putting up the exterior metal for the middle school's new gym, working on plumbing in the building and making improvements to the cafeteria, restrooms and lobby.

Wilsie said though rain has slowed the process down, the project is expected to be completed at the end of July.

In addition, TPS is currently taking bids on the school farm and will begin construction and Phase One also at the end of July.

Wilsie also said improvements to the high school's roof will begin next week.