SHAWNEE - Citizen Potawatomi Nation hosts a football and softball camp for first through eighth graders on Monday, June 24, and Tuesday, June 25. Both days will run form 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the camp cost is $15.

This Day of Champions sports camp provides athletic skills enhancement as well as one-on-one mentoring and coaching in athletics, health, fitness, life choices and leadership.

The football skills camp for boys focuses on position-specific drills, strength and conditioning, nutritional instruction and individual competition.

The softball skills camp for girls focuses on pitching, catching and softball skills. There is also hand-eye coordination, speed and agility training, strength and conditioning, and nutritional instruction.

For more information, call 405-395-9304.