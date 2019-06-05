The Following Items Were Filed May 24 To June 2, 2019, In Delaware County District Court. The Information Was Obtained Through The Oklahoma District Court Records Website.
Felonies
Beamer, Cara, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol 2nd
Martinez, Kimberly Ann, Driving Under the Influence – Second
Owen, Thomas Lee Layton, Bail Jumping
Sieber, Autumn Nicole, Falsely Personate Another To Create Liability
Misdemeanors
Beckham, Jason Scott, Driving Under Influence Alcohol Aggravate
Bennett, Brooke Lanae, Cause, Aid, Abet or Encourage Minor Child To Become Deprived
Eulitt, Brett, Transporting An Open Bottle Or Container of Alcohol
Harris, Vanessa, Violation of Compulsory Education Act
Hight, Jeffrey Kent, Failure To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Jennings, Deleen Rae, Leaving Scene of Accident Unattended Vehicle
Kenyon, Toby Neal, Driving With License Suspended 3rd And Subsequent
Kimmel, Brandon, Public Intoxication
Moore, Marylou Hopkinson, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Payne, Jerry Edward, Eluding/Attempting To Elude Police Officer
Praytor, James Dale, Failure To Carry Security Verification Form
Robinson, John Mark, Domestic A&B In Presence of Minor
Silversmith, Dawn, Cause, Aid, Abet or Encourage Minor Child To Become Deprived
Smith, Diana, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Straw, Jackson, Driving Under the Influence Alcohol, Aggravated
Swanson, Kellie Marie, Actual Physical Control, Under the Influence
Sykes, Micah, Cause, Aid, Abet or Encourage Minor Child To Become Deprived
Tanner, Cheyenne, Loiter/Injure/Molest MV/Joy Ride
Thomas, Coreena, Driving While Suspended / Cancelled / Revoked
Protective Orders
Andrews, Megan Rhea Vs. Andrews, Clayton Floyd
Ferrell, Elizabeth Vs. Shambles, James Robert
Marta, Erika Jeanae Vs. Merrill, Roy Lee Tyson
Marriage Licenses
Farris, William Laaman and Copeland, Emalee Ann
Edwards, Allan J. III and Kane, Michelle Diane
Flaming, Paul Leroy and Skinner, Tammy Lynn
Hanson, Manuel Ray and Mullin, Stephanie Rachele
Lindsey, Eric Donald and White, Deanna Marie