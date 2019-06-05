SHAWNEE – Oklahoma Baptist junior pitcher Shane Kelso was selected in the 24th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft by the Los Angeles Angels.

The 6-3 righty from Fernley, Nevada, was 4-3 with three saves for the Bison in 2019.

A transfer from Feather River College, Kelso pitched a total of 43 innings in his first season with OBU, striking out 62 while compiling an earned run average of 5.40. He struck out a season-high eight batters over five innings in an 8-2 victory over Henderson State on March 1.

The Bison won the 2019 Great American Conference Tournament title and earned a second straight trip to the NCAA Division II Tournament, advancing all the way to the championship series in Central Region I against defending national champion Augustana.