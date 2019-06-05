SHAWNEE – On Friday, June 7, at 7pm, Dr. Bob Pickering, Professor of Anthropology and Director of Museum Science and Management at the University of Tulsa will be speaking about the west Mexican pottery featured in Occidente: West Mexican Pottery from the Museum of the Red River which continues until June 23. The lecture and reception is free and all are welcome. The reception is hosted by the Friends of the MGMoA. A member’s VIP reception will begin at 6:30pm.

More than 2,000 years ago, a vibrant society grew in West Mexico between the Pacific Coast and what is now the city of Guadalajara. We don’t know what they called themselves—their language and written records are lost—but they left powerful images and scenes from their daily lives in the form of ceramic figures and pottery. The pottery featured in the exhibit includes pieces shaped likes dogs, birds, and people.

“This exhibition explores a society that we know little about,” said Delaynna Trim, Curator of Collections for the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art. She continued, “The pottery and a few other grave goods is all that they left behind. Without a written account, we are still trying to piece together their society and the meanings behind their art.”

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus at 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free during June, July, and August thanks to the generous donations of the Ad Astra Foundation, Arvest Foundation, Avedis Foundation, BancFirst, and St. Gregory’s Abbey. Visit www.mgmoa.org for more information.

This exhibition is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Allied Arts, and the Mr. and Mrs. R. J. Wissinger Memorial Fund. For accommodations on the basis of disability or more information on this exhibit, call the museum at (405) 878-5300.