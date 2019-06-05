There is nothing cuter than little girls and boys all dressed up to compete in a pageant.

However, as the afternoon began to wear on them, the littlest ones were getting antsy, hot and tired, so parents and grandparents were scrambling to keep them occupied and smiling for the judges.

The pageant had three age categories: Tiny Miss and Mr., Little Miss and Mr. and Miss/Mr. Colcord.

The judges for the pageant were Bentley Hansen (Colcord), Mackenzy Horst (Broken Arrow) and Brooke Hester (Miss Central States).

The contestants and winners were:

Tiny Miss Colcord:

Maggie Reed (Tiny Miss Colcord), Hadley Wolford, Ester Kleckner and Addilyn Rice.

Tiny Mr. Colcord:

William Crites and Denver Simmons (Tiny Mr. Colcord)

Little Miss Colcord:

Addison Beck, Victoria Burton, Emma Palmeri and Zella O’Field (Little Miss Colcord)

Little Mr. Colcord:

Payton Brashers (Little Mr. Colcord)

Miss Colcord:

Gracie Simmons, Gracelyn Tye, Matila Palmeri, Cheyenne Brashers, Brynlee Brown and Gabby Duncan (Miss Colcord)

Mr. Colcord:

Zachary Beck (Mr. Colcord)