After more than a year of occasional spurts of dirt work at Domino Plaza along Harrison Street south of Interstate 40, the strip continues its promise to house up to two hotels and four restaurants — as well as a dog park — at the location.

A gas station/convenience store already is in operation at the south end of the property, just to the west of Gordon Cooper Technology Center (GCTC). There is no confirmation yet as to what businesses are planning to fill the site.