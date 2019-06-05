In early Fall of 2018 McLoud Public Schools broke ground on their new intermediate school for fourth, fifth and sixth graders and are currently working on the infrastructure.

According to McLoud Superintendent Steve Stanley, the school will house 500-600 students, but because of weather, workers are 70 days behind the planned opening date.

Stanley is hopeful the school will be ready by the Spring semester of the 2019-2020 school year.

The building is 47,000 square feet and will have 24 classrooms, a new gym, gym lobby, cafeteria, library, computer lab and a safe room.

Stanley said the new building will help with many issues the school district currently faces.

"It's going to help with the over crowding because we currently have pre-K through sixth grade in one building," Stanley said.

Current teachers will join students in the new building but the district is planning to hire a P.E. teacher, librarian and cafeteria workers.

Stanley explained in addition to the new building, the district is remodeling some existing class rooms and putting up new technical signs throughout the schools.

Funds for the project are primarily coming from a $10 million bond issue but Stanley said the furnishings and technology are being funded by the half cent sales tax.