SHAWNEE – Head Coach Jason Eaker and the OBU men's basketball program will host two summer basketball day camps for players in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The first camp will run June 10-14, with a second set of dates available July 8-12. Both camps will take place at the Noble Complex on the OBU campus and run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

The cost of the camp is $160 per camper. Lunch is not provided, but campers will have the option to order Chick-fil-A or pizza through the concession stand. Additional drinks and snacks will also be available for purchase.

The camp program will include defensive concepts, individual offensive moves, setting and receiving screens, ball-handling and dribble moves, rebounding, passing, and receiving, total plater development, and team attitude.

For more information on 2019 OBU basketball summer camps, contact assistant coach Josh Davis at 405.585.5311 or via email at joshua.davis@okbu.edu.