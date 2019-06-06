Lillie Mae (Kemp) Cox w/pic

Lillie Mae (Kemp) Cox was born March 22, 1942 in Rock Island, Oklahoma. Lillie went to live with Jesus on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Lillie was the fifth child of nine children born to Clarence Melvin Kemp and Dellia Lucille Kemp.

Lillie married James Henry (Jim) Cox on January 20, 1957 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. They made their home in Bartlesville. Jim went to love with Jesus on August 18, 1986. Jim was the owner of Twin City Wrecker at the time of his death.

Lillie was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Cox, her parents, Clarence and Dellia Kemp, and two brothers William Lee Kemp and Clarence Wayne Kemp.

Lillie’s siblings are: Virginia Ruth Callicoat of Atoka, Oklahoma, Shirley Christine Hicks of Long, Oklahoma, William Lee Kemp, buried in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Clarence Wayne Kemp, buried in Lafayette, Tennessee, Linda Gail Kemp of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Yvonne (Peggy) Hewitt of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Carrol Ann Hicks of Pineville, Missouri and Everett Thomas (Tommy) Kemp of Muldrow, Oklahoma.

Lillie has many nephews and nieces that she loved and treated as if they were her own children. She told each of them that they were her favorite one. All of them love and miss their Uncle Jim and Aunt Lillie.

Lillie was a faithful member of The Pentecostal Tabernacle Church in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She loved all of her church family. She was gifted with talent to play rhythm, bass, and lead guitar. She was an anointed singer. She will be missed. Earth’s loss is Heaven’s gain.

Visitation will be held at Stumpff Funeral Home on Sunday, June 9 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

Funeral services will be on Monday, June 10 at 10:00am in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.

Friends may leave their condolences at www.stumpff.org