Anyone looking for a healthy lunch this afternoon need look no further than downtown Ardmore. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cross Timbers Hospice will be hosting their 33rd annual Benefit Salad Luncheon at the Colvert Ministry Center.

Tickets cost $7 and will include lunch, a drink and dessert. Tickets will be available at the door, and all proceeds will go directly to Cross Timbers Hospice.

Brandi Townley, who works in quality assistance for Cross Timbers Hospice, said fundraisers like this are crucial for the organization, the area’s only nonprofit hospice care facility.

“Our patients are not charged for any of the services we provide,” Townley said. “We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support of the community.”

Townley said local restaurants will be providing a wide variety of salads to select. In addition to traditional garden salads, taco salad and pasta salad will also be served. There will also be baked potatoes and sweet potatoes on the menu and a vast array of deserts to choose from.

“We’ve got all different kinds of cakes, and we’re going to have over 30 pecan pies,” Townley said. “And Chicken Express will be providing sweet and unsweet tea along with all the cups.”

Townley said boxes will be available for anyone who needs to grab their meal to go.


















