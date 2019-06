Edward D. Paulsen, 89, of Shawnee, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in a local hospital.

Services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 11, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service. Burial will be 3 p.m. Tuesday in Canton Cemetery, Canton.

Further information is pending and will be announced by Walker Funeral Service.