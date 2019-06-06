SHAWNEE – Oklahoma Baptist placed third in the final standings of the Great American Conference All-Sports standings after garnering 80 points. The results of the competition were released Thursday afternoon at the annual GAC presidents’ meeting.

All-Sports points are earned based on each school’s finish in sports that six or more schools sponsor within the conference. The regular season standings determine the points awarded for sports with a round-robin schedule, while conference championships determine the points in sports without a regular season format.

Oklahoma Baptist claimed conference titles in women’s cross country and women’s soccer during the 2018-19 school year, and also claimed second-place finishes in men’s cross country and women’s outdoor track and field. Football and men’s basketball also enjoyed their best finishes since the start of OBU’s Division II era.