The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Konawa man was struck by an unknown vehicle in a hit-and-run on June 5.

The accident occurred Wednesday afternoon on SH 39, about 1.6 miles east of Konawa.

OHP reports an unknown vehicle left the scene. That car was described as a passenger car that was either blue or black, with damage to the left front.

Afton Millican, 65, Konawa, was injured in that hit-and-run, the patrol said.

The unknown vehicle was westbound on SH 39 and approaching a hill crest and the pedestrian was attempting to stop traffic, the OHP said. The vehicle swerved right and struck the pedestrian, then continued westbound.

Millican was taken by Air Evac helicopter to St. Francis Hospital in Tula with arm and internal injuries.