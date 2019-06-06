Strip malls and the last lots of Marketplace Phase 1 have filled in the area, and continue to do so as Kickapoo heads south.

Discount Tire and Harbor Freight have been a part of Shawnee's newer business district for awhile now.

A little south, a strip mall has filled up with various retail businesses.

Yet a bit farther south, expansion of Bison Crossing also is nearing completion on the west side of the 3900 block of Kickapoo. Residents recently saw the Hearing Health Care, Inc., building, at 3954 N. Kickapoo, replaced by a parking lot. Several suites now line the street — on the south end, finished and inhabited spaces are thriving as others are wrapping up construction to the north.