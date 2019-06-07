Admire Corvettes: The NCCO will host its 12th annual Corvettes at the Grand with silent auctions and barbecue to benefit Toys for Tots from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 8 at the Grand Casino Hotel and Resort, 777 Grand Casino Blvd. Tickets are $40 on the day of the show.

Celebrate Juneteenth: Join the Citizen Potawatomi Nation and Dunbar Heights Community Center for a parade and prayer service, gospel jubilee, blood drive, pageant, step show and more from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 8. The parade will march from Dunbar Heights Community Center to Shawnee Community Center, then festivities will continue at the FireLake Arena, 18145 Old Rangeline Road.

See Dean and Jerry: Comedians Michael Cooper and Jordan Vanover will perform a tribute to Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis live from the Yellow Rose Theater from 7-8:30 p.m. on June 8 at The Ritz of Shawnee, 10 W. Main St. The show will include songs and nostalgic comedy in the style of The Martin and Lewis Show, and tickets run from $15 to $25.

Visit a car show: BancFirst will hold Frenzy on Federal, a car show with food trucks, live music, activities for children and pop up shops to benefit United Way of Pottawatomie County. The show will be from 6-9 p.m. on June 8 at BancFirst, 1939 N. Harrison Ave.

Sing your favorite song: The Ritz of Shawnee will host its first in a series of Open Mic Nights, where participants can sing along to a live band or serenade others with their own instruments from 7-9 p.m. on June 9, 10 W. Main St. There is a $5 cover charge, and concessions and a full bar will be open.