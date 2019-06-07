When we hear that something is record-breaking, we usually think of something great happening, like a high school team breaking the school’s win record or catching the biggest fish at the lake. But some records are not intended to be broken and that is exactly what is happening with the crisis at our southern border.

More people have been apprehended in the past seven months than during any full year in the last decade. In May, the largest group ever was taken in at the border, with 1,036 people-including 63 unaccompanied children-trying to cross illegally. Border Patrol has come across more than 180 groups of more than 100 people, many using children who are borrowed or bought as pawns, trying to gain access to our country.

Approximately one million illegal aliens are projected to arrive at our border this year alone. Over the last month, Border Patrol has apprehended an average of 4,500 people per day. That is the equivalent of the entire town of Fort Gibson or Broken Bow crossing the border every day of the month.

Migrants are flooding our borders and it’s not only a national security threat, it’s also a humanitarian crisis. Processing centers and detention facilities are far beyond their capacities. Outside organizations who have been helping to provide aid are overwhelmed. We cannot stand by and let this crisis continue to break records day in and day out.

Pelosi Democrats recently put their legislation to address our broken immigration system to a vote. The hyper-partisan bill showed once again that they have no real interest in addressing the crisis and continue to put politics over people. It contained nearly $35 billion for amnesty for millions of illegal aliens and not one penny to secure our border. This is unacceptable and only makes the situation worse.

Every day we go without securing the border is a day that will continue to break the wrong records. I will continue to stand with President Trump in his efforts to secure our border and keep our country safe.

