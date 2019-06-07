SHAWNEE – Hands of War returns to FireLake.

HD Boxing brings professional boxing back to FireLake Arena June 22 with an eight-fight card packed with several Oklahoma-based fighters.

Bo “Hands of War” Gibbs Jr. (21-2, 8 KOs) will face Baltimore's Lenwood Dozier in the main event. Gibbs and Dozier are set for a six round contest in the middleweight division.

In February, Gibbs avenged his first pro defeat by earning a majority decision (59-55, 58-56, 57-57) over Derrick Adkins.

Gibbs, a Carney resident, is currently a two-division Oklahoma state champion, holding belts in the middleweight and super middleweight divisions.

In 2018, Gibbs fought Zac Dunn for the World Boxing Association Oceana Super Middleweight Title. Gibbs fought admirably, but retired in the sixth round.

Gibbs' opponent, Dozier (10-22-3, 5 KOs), is a 35-fight veteran who last tasted victory in 2016. The June 22 tilt will be Dozier's second appearance at the FireLake Arena. Dozier lost his Shawnee debut to Lydell Rhodes.

In the co-main event, middleweight contender Zapir Rasulov (31-1, 27 KOs) will face Panama native Augusto Pinilla (16-13-1, 7 KOs).

The lightweight slugger Rasulov, brings plenty of power to the ring, stopping 29 of 33 opponents via knockout. The upcoming bout will be Rasulov's fifth fight in Oklahoma. He's 4-0 with all four coming by way of knockout.

Pinilla last won a fight in 2013 and was inactive from 2016 through early 2019.

In other pro boxing action:

Carson Jones (40-15-3, 30 KOs) returns to the run with a tune-up fight against Robert Seyam (3-8, 2 KOs). Jones, an Oklahoma City native, has an impressive resume with fights against Kell Brook, Antonio Margarito and Brian Rose. Two of Jones' more memorable fights include a first-round TKO victory over Brian Rose and a majority decision loss to Kell Brook. Jones looks to right the ship after being on the wrong end of four-consecutive losses.

In eight losses, Seyam was knocked out six times.

Rob Ivins (4-4, 3 KOs) returns to the ring after a brief retirement to face Matt Shefferd (1-0).

Since his retirement from the sport and being a gym owner in Oklahoma City, Ivins remains active within the sport.

Maurice Williams (6-1, 3 KOs) is riding a four-fight win streak and looks to make it five with a win over Zac Kelley (5-22-1, 5 KOs). The fight will be four rounds in the super middleweight division. Williams avenged the only loss of his career with two wins over Dennis Knifechief. On Aug. 18, 2017, Williams picked up an impressive victory over 27-fight veteran Abel Perry at FireLake Arena.

Kelley has power, winning all five fights by way of knockout. But in 22 losses, he was stopped 18 times.

Undercard action includes:

Alfred Ratcliff (0-2) vs. Raul Manrique (debut) – 4 Rounds/Lightweight

Chris Mullins (0-0-1) vs. Jarrett Walden (0-2) – 4 Rounds/Lightweight

Brandon Wright (1-2, 1 KO) vs. Dalton Duncan (debut) 4 Rounds/Middleweight

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with first bout set for 7:30. For more information, visit www.hdboxing.net.