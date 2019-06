For several months a new steakhouse, the Bar H Bar Branding Iron, and retail center have been under construction just to the east of Vision Bank on Harrison Street. Owner Richard Hefner said the 6,000 square foot restaurant to the north and 9,600 square foot retail center on the south side could be open any day now.

With seating expected to hold 140, the restaurant will offer a sit-down experience similar to other steakhouses, like Charleston's, Hefner said.